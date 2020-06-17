MANILA, Philippines – There are now a total of 27,238 confirmed coronavirus cases in the Philippines, according to the latest update by the Department of Health (DOH) on Wednesday, June 17.

There were 457 new cases on Wednesday, of which 342 are fresh cases and 115 are late cases.

Fresh cases refer to test results released to patients in the last 3 days, while late cases cover results released to patients 4 or more days ago.

There were 5 new deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total death toll to 1,108.

There were 268 new recoveries on Wednesday, raising the number to 6,820.

The DOH and Health Secretary Francisco Duque III have been put under investigation by the Office of the Ombudsman for a number of issues, including the "confusing and delayed reporting" of coronavirus cases.

Ombudsman Samuel Martires also said the DOH and Duque will be investigated over anomalies which resulted in the deaths of medical frontliners.

Metro Manila will remain under general community quarantine (GCQ) until June 30.

President Rodrigo Duterte Duterte placed Cebu City back to the strictest level of lockdown, the enhanced community quarantine, starting June 16.

Aside from Metro Manila, the following areas are also under GCQ until June 30:

Luzon

Cagayan

Isabela

Nueva Vizcaya

Quirino

Santiago City

Aurora

Bataan

Bulacan

Tarlac

Olongapo City

Cavite

Laguna

Batangas

Rizal

Quezon

Occidental Mindoro

Visayas

Bohol

Cebu

Negros Oriental

Siquijor

Mandaue City

Lapu-Lapu City

Mindanao

Davao City

Zamboanga City

The rest of the country has been downgraded to modified general community quarantine (MGCQ). – Rappler.com