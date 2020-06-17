MANILA, Philippines – The number of Filipinos abroad found positive for the coronavirus continues to climb with the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) counting 56 additional cases, raising the total to 6,074 as of Wednesday, June 17.

The death toll is now at 466, following 24 new fatalities.

The DFA said the additional cases include 10 new recoveries, aside from some new deaths, following corrections in data from some countries in the Americas and Asia-Pacific.



The Middle East continues to have the highest number of cases (3,916) among all regions.

Filipinos infected with COVID-19 are spread across 52 countries, with the following breakdown of cases per region:

Asia-Pacific

13 countries included

Total: 569

Undergoing treatment: 83

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 484

Deaths: 2

Europe

16 countries included

Total: 906

Undergoing treatment: 508

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 305

Deaths: 93

Middle East and Africa

17 countries included

Total: 3,916

Undergoing treatment: 2,018

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 1,691

Deaths: 207

Americas

6 countries included

Total: 683

Undergoing treatment: 157

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 362

Deaths: 166

Of the 6,074 cases, 1,108 have been confirmed by the Philippine Department of Health, which tracks cases based on International Health Regulations from the World Health Organization.

The Philippines tallied over 27,000 coronavirus cases as of Wednesday, including 1,108 deaths and 6,820 recoveries.

Over 8.1 million cases have been recorded worldwide, while the death toll has surpassed 444,000 in over 190 countries and territories. – Rappler.com