MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Justice (DOJ) compound in Padre Faura, Manila, is now on lockdown after 5 were confirmed be positive for the coronavirus.

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said the buildings are going to be disinfected.

"On-site work will resume on June 29," Guevarra told reporters on Wednesday, June 17.

Guevarra said that of the 5 who tested positive, 3 are employees from the main office in Padre Faura, one is from the field office, and one is a security guard.

The 3 main office employees are spread out in the compound – one from the main building, one from the National Prosecution Service (NPS) building, and the 3rd one from the annex building near the Court of Appeals.

The DOJ is right beside the Supreme Court also.

"I have ordered a lockdown on the DOJ main building, the new NPS building, and the annex building near the Court of Appeals due to possible exposure to COVID-positive employees reporting therein (one in each building)," said Guevarra.

He also said that a total of 72 personnel, including outsourced staff, tested positive in the rapid tests.

"Among those who went to the Philippine General Hospital and the Chinese General Hospital for confirmatory tests, 5 turned out positive," Guevarra said.

Justice Undersecretary Markk Perete said "affidavits, motions, and other papers in connection with scheduled preliminary investigations conducted by state prosecutors will continue to be received at the frontline."

"Otherwise, the Preliminary Investigation may just have to be reset," said Perete. – Rappler.com