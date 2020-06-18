MANILA, Philippines – Police arrested 16 foreigners who allegedly "partied" and violated social distancing rules inside a bar in Makati on Wednesday night, June 17.

Major Gideon Ines Jr, Makati Police Investigation Unit chief, said they arrested 15 Cameroonians and one Nigerian, and that police “retrieved one plastic sachet with shabu” during the raid.

Makati police led by Ines raided the Evolution bar in Barangay Poblacion at 6 pm on Wednesday, after the esablishment's neighbors complained to cops about the presence of the group at the bar when the city was still under general community quarantine (GCQ).

Bars are among the establishments that are not allowed to operate under GCQ. (EXPLAINER: What happens under general community quarantine?)

“Nagrereklamo ang mga kapitbahay nila. Siyempre, natatakot din ang mga tao dahil may COVID pa nga (Their neighbors complained. People are of course worried because of COVID),” Ines said.

“Nagpa-party sila doon sa bar. Tambayan daw talaga itong bar na ito ng Cameroon nationals (They partied in the bar. The bar is said to be a hangout of Cameroon nationals),” he added.

Ines said that aside from the sachet with shabu, the police also seized beer bottles as evidence that the group was "partying."

The 16 are detained at the Makati Police headquarters. – Rappler.com