MANILA, Philippines – Judges and court personnel at the Manila Regional Trial Court (RTC) will have to undertake quarantine procedures until June 30.

Executive Judge Virgilio Macaraig announced on Thursday, June 18, that two court employees were in contact with relatives who tested positive for COVID-19.

Manila court employees told today to go under quarantine and contact tracing after 2 personnel had contact to close relatives who tested positive for coronavirus. Media was at Manila RTC on June 15 to cover Maria Ressa verdict @rapplerdotcom pic.twitter.com/7XqEYrOrOt — Lian Buan (@lianbuan) June 18, 2020

The order to undertake quarantine procedures comes after media were at the Manila RTC on June 15 to cover the cyber libel verdict of Rappler CEO Maria Ressa, former researcher Reynaldo Santos, and Rappler Incorporated.

There are currently 27,238 confirmed coronavirus cases in the Philippines, according to the latest update by the Department of Health (DOH) on Wednesday, June 17. – Rappler.com