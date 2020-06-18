MANILA, Philippines – The total number of novel coronavirus cases in the Philippines has risen to 27,799, reported the Department of Health (DOH) on Thursday, June 18.

This comes after 562 new cases were added to the total tally on Thursday afternoon. A majority of the new cases came from Central Visayas (Region VIII), which includes Cebu City, the lone area in the Philippines under the strictest lockdown, enhanced community quarantine (ECQ).

Of the 562 new cases, 299 or 53% came from the region. This is far higher than the new cases from Metro Manila – 153 or 27% of all new cases.

Of the 562 new cases, 481 are "fresh" cases – meaning test results were released to patients in the last 3 days. The rest were "late" cases where results were released to patients 4 or more days ago.

Nine deaths were added to the death toll on Thursday, leading to a total of 1,116.

Meanwhile, 7,090 people have recovered from the disease. The number is more than a quarter – 26% – of the total number of coronavirus cases.

State of Philippines' fight vs COVID-19. Most of the country has transitioned into the lowest form of quarantine, modified general community quarantine (MGCQ), largely because only 30% to 40% of critical care facilities have been utilized.

All eyes are on Cebu City, where a steady rise in cases coupled with near-full utilization of critical care facilities convinced President Rodrigo Duterte to put it back under lockdown from June 16 to June 30.

Nearby Talisay City was also placed under a slightly less stringent lockdown, modified ECQ.

Metro Manila and several provinces in Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao continue to be on GCQ, a form of quarantine where public transportation has resumed but leisure stores, cinemas, gyms, and large public gatherings are still not allowed.

Places under GCQ from June 16 to 30 are as follows:

Luzon

Metro Manila

Cagayan

Isabela

Nueva Vizcaya

Quirino

Santiago City

Aurora

Bataan

Bulacan

Tarlac

Olongapo City

Cavite

Laguna

Batangas

Rizal

Quezon

Occidental Mindoro

Visayas

Bohol

Cebu

Negros Oriental

Siquijor

Mandaue City

Lapu-Lapu City

Mindanao

Davao City

Zamboanga City

– Rappler.com