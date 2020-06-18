MANILA, Philippines – A barangay chairman was shot dead in Quiapo, Manila, on Wednesday evening, June 17, prompting a homicide investigation by the Manila Police District.

At around 11 pm on Wednesday, Barangay 384 Chairman Abubacar Sharief, 33, and a companion, Malik Abdulah, 38, were sitting near a temporary outpost along Globo de Oro Street when unidentified gunmen came and forced them to lie on the ground, facing downward.

The gunmen then shot Sharief multiple times in different parts of his body, killing him. Abdulah was hit with a stray bullet on his right leg, but survived the attack. (READ: 10 killed in Negros Island shootings in 6 days)

Sharief was brought to the University of Santo Tomas Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival, while Abdulah was treated at the San Juan de Dios Hospital.

Police counted 36 cartridge cases at the crime scene.

Sharief was killed in the same manner as his father 8 years before. In June 2012, Sainal Sharief, then also a chairman of Barangay 384, was shot dead in their home at night by two unidentified gunmen.

According to a Philippine Daily Inquirer report on the incident, the killing of Sainal Sharief appeared to be professionally executed, as the killers even collected the bullet casings after committing the crime.

Police did not disclose if the two killings are related. – Rappler.com