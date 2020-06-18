6,091 Filipinos overseas positive for coronavirus
MANILA, Philippines – The total number of confirmed Filipino coronavirus cases overseas rose to 6,091 on Thursday, June 18, after the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) reported 17 more Filipinos who tested positive for the disease.
Another 6 deaths occurred in the Middle East and Europe, bringing the death toll to 472.
The confirmed cases included 2,776 who were still being treated and another 2,843 others who have already recovered.
Of the 2,776 active cases, 2,023 were in the Middle East, 513 were in Europe, 158 in the Americas, and 82 in Asia Pacific. Among those who recovered, 1,691 were in the Middle East, followed by Asia Pacific (485), Americas (362), and Europe (305).
The Middle East likewise had the highest number of deaths (212) while Asia Pacific recorded the least (2).
Filipinos infected with COVID-19 were spread across 53 countries, with following is the breakdown of cases per region:
Asia-Pacific
13 countries included
- Total: 569
- Undergoing treatment: 82
- Recovered or discharged from hospital: 485
- Deaths: 2
Europe
16 countries included
- Total: 912
- Undergoing treatment: 513
- Recovered or discharged from hospital: 305
- Deaths: 94
Middle East and Africa
18 countries included
- Total: 3,926
- Undergoing treatment: 2,023
- Recovered or discharged from hospital: 1,691
- Deaths: 212
Americas
6 countries included
- Total: 684
- Undergoing treatment: 158
- Recovered or discharged from hospital: 362
- Deaths: 164
Of the 6,091 cases, 1,108 have been confirmed by the Philippine Department of Health, which tracks cases based on International Health Regulations from the World Health Organization.
The Philippines counted 27,799 confirmed coronavirus cases on Thursday, including 1,116 deaths and 7,090 recoveries.
Over 8.3 million cases were counted worldwide, while the death toll surpassed 449,000 in over 190 countries and territories. – Rappler.com