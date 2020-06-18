MANILA, Philippines – The total number of confirmed Filipino coronavirus cases overseas rose to 6,091 on Thursday, June 18, after the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) reported 17 more Filipinos who tested positive for the disease.

Another 6 deaths occurred in the Middle East and Europe, bringing the death toll to 472.

The confirmed cases included 2,776 who were still being treated and another 2,843 others who have already recovered.

Of the 2,776 active cases, 2,023 were in the Middle East, 513 were in Europe, 158 in the Americas, and 82 in Asia Pacific. Among those who recovered, 1,691 were in the Middle East, followed by Asia Pacific (485), Americas (362), and Europe (305).

The Middle East likewise had the highest number of deaths (212) while Asia Pacific recorded the least (2).

Filipinos infected with COVID-19 were spread across 53 countries, with following is the breakdown of cases per region:

Asia-Pacific

13 countries included

Total: 569

Undergoing treatment: 82

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 485

Deaths: 2

Europe

16 countries included

Total: 912

Undergoing treatment: 513

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 305

Deaths: 94

Middle East and Africa

18 countries included

Total: 3,926

Undergoing treatment: 2,023

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 1,691

Deaths: 212

Americas

6 countries included

Total: 684

Undergoing treatment: 158

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 362

Deaths: 164

Of the 6,091 cases, 1,108 have been confirmed by the Philippine Department of Health, which tracks cases based on International Health Regulations from the World Health Organization.

The Philippines counted 27,799 confirmed coronavirus cases on Thursday, including 1,116 deaths and 7,090 recoveries.

Over 8.3 million cases were counted worldwide, while the death toll surpassed 449,000 in over 190 countries and territories. – Rappler.com