MANILA, Philippines – At least 15 Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT3) depot personnel contracted coronavirus, prompting the railway to conduct rapid antibody testing on all depot workers.

In a statement on Thursday, June 18, the MRT3 announced that 15 workers from Sumitomo-MHI-TESPI, the railway's maintenance provider, tested positive.

The first case last reported for work on June 8 and received its positive result on June 14. The MRT3 management said that 32 personnel had interacted with the virus case, 14 of whom turned out to be positive for COVID-19.

Contract tracing for the rest of the workers is ongoing, the railway management said.

MRT3 said the workers who receiver a positive result for the rapid testing will undergo the RT-PCR swab test. They will be placed under quarantine while waiting for results.

MRT3 Operations Director Mike Capati said the depot in Quezon City will undergo another disinfection. The depot was just disinfected on Monday, June 15.

The MRT3 management will be conducting additional health protocols to further limit the interaction between depot and station personnel, it said on Thursday.

MRT3 is currently operating at 13% capacity where only 153 people per train are allowed. Railway operations started in June when Metro Manila was placed under the general community quarantine.

Prior to resumption of operations, maintenance works were being conducted during the lockdown.

The country has close to 28,000 cases as of Thursday afternoon. At least 1,116 people have succumbed to the virus, while more than 7,000 have recovered from the disease. – Rappler.com