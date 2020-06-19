PANGASINAN, Philippines – The Pangasinan Police Provincial Office (PPPO) in Lingayen was placed on lockdown starting Monday, June 15, after two more cops tested positive for the coronavirus.

The latest cases raised to 6 the total number of coronavirus infections among cops in this province, most of whom are assigned at the PPPO headquarters.

The two new cases – a 45-year-old from Barangay Papagueyan, Binmaley; and a 24-year-old from Barangay Bacnar, San Carlos City – are both asymptomatic. Their families were instructed to go on home quarantine.

The headquarters is undergoing disinfection and will adopt more stringent health protocols, said Pangasinan police chief Colonel Redrico Maranan.

The 45-year-old has a history of travel to Quezon City, while the 24-year-old is the third policeman from San Carlos City with the virus. (READ: Gov't owned ambulance caught smuggling persons into Pangasinan)

Maranan suspected that manning checkpoints may have led to most of the infections, but he assured the public that these checkpoints would continue to be strictly monitored.

Pangasinan has 75 coronavirus cases as of Friday, June 19 – 23 in Dagupan City, and 52 in the rest of the province. Of this total, 9 died while 49 recovered. – Rappler.com