Bookmark to watch the interview on Friday, June 19

MANILA, Philippines – With his resignation as adviser to the coronavirus National Task Force (NTF), Dr Tony Leachon has been very much in the news in the past few days.

"I think I was asked to resign," he said in a CNN Philippines interview on Wednesday, June 17.

During a televised briefing on Thursday, June 18, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said it was not his nor Health Secretary Francisco Duque III's comments about Leachon that convinced coronavirus plan chief implementor Carlito Galvez Jr to let go of his special adviser.

Leachon's resignation came after his "episodic emotional outburst" on social media due to frustrations over Department of Health (DOH) data. Galvez said that Leachon "jeopardized" the government's messaging on the pandemic with his "preemptive" social media posts.

On Friday, June 19, Rappler reporter Bonz Magsambol sits down with Dr Tony Leachon to talk about his resignation and how the government is handling the coronavirus pandemic. – Rappler.com