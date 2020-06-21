MANILA, Philippines — The Gat Andres Bonifacio Memorial Medical Center (GABMMC), dubbed as Manila’s "hospital for the poor," is known for its dialysis center. It was not designated as a COVID-19 hospital. At least, not initially. When it was, the doctors, nurses, and the rest of the hospital staff had to retrofit both their mindsets along with the hospital itself.

Among the hospitals in Manila, GABMMC was considered the last stronghold for non-COVID cases. The hospital admitted its first 3 COVID-19 positive patients in April.

The hospital's first coronavirus cases are long-time dialysis patients of the hospital. There are also a number of patients, categorized to have probable COVID-19 cases, who are also seeking dialysis treatment. For now, they have been placed in isolation tents.

Novel challenge

Manila assigns each district hospital for specific cases. The designated COVID-19 facility is the Sta Ana Hospital. This is to minimize the risk of infecting patients who are already suffering from different ailments.

Ideally, all those infected with COVID-19 should be sent to hospitals that will focus on their cases. This protocol is necessary to reduce the risk of infecting patients already compromised by existing illness.

Given that consideration, GABMMC staff could no longer turn away COVID-positive patients since all the other hospitals were already functioning at maximum capacity. Since then, the medical facility has had to cope with the influx of both non-COVID-19, and possible COVID-19 cases.

Overflowing triage

The influx of patients seeking medical attention, and the steady rise of COVID-19 cases, forced GABMMC to retrofit its facilities. With its triage area already overflowing, and with more people lining up outside the hospital, waiting for as long as five days, the GABMMC has extended its emergency room (ER) to accommodate regular patients confined in COVID-19 tents.

Aizen Millar, head ER nurse, notes that, "Due to the very strict screening at the triage, there are less patients accommodated inside the hospital. There is an overflow at the triage, so people are left outside on the ER ramp."

ER senior nurse Vanessa Salapong explains how helpless she feels due to the restrictions imposed for their safety. “Protocol is protocol. Thinking about it now, I’d rather prefer the chaos we had before the pandemic. Yes, the number of patients could be overwhelming, but we are able to treat all of them,” she says.

Foremost to GABMMC’s staff objective is to avoid at all cost the accidental contact with unwitting COVID-positive patients coming in for non-COVID procedures. This would expose everyone else to the virus, and the hospital simply cannot afford to lose any of its staff.

Retrofitting for COVID-19

Despite the strict protocols and the overflowing triage, GABMMC staff can’t turn their backs on their patients. They allocated 3 tents outside the ER for COVID-19 cases: one tent for resuscitation, an isolation tent for probable patients, and a pediatrics tent so that the main triage could hold those who don’t show symptoms.

Patients who show symptoms and need to be admitted are placed in the tents until their results arrive. This is to determine whether they should be transferred inside the building if they tested negative, or whether they should be endorsed to the designated COVID-19 center if they tested otherwise.

It hasn’t been a smooth ride from there. Swab results that should only take 2-3 days to process would reach 5-8 days. This delays the turnover process which poses a problem since the hospital can only accommodate six probable patients in the tents at a time.

On April 15, the national government announced the start of mass testing, or what the national government refers to as, ‘targeted testing’, giving priority to health workers. Medical staff and patients were required to get swabbed. After almost two weeks of waiting, the results for GABMMC came. On April 28, The GABMMC temporarily closed its ER after four doctors, a medical technologist, two nurses and a radiologic technologist were tested positive for the coronavirus disease. For one week, the hospital ceased admitting new patients as it underwent retrofitting and disinfection.

During the hospital’s lockdown, GABMMC used this time to modify the building’s main entrance as the new ER. The original ER became the ER extension, where stations were divided with plastic curtains.

When the patients under monitoring in the tents have been tested and found to be negative, they are moved into the ER extension first, before clearing them for admission inside the designated wards. Since they have been confined and exposed to other patients in the tents, this serves as another level of protection for the hospital workers and other patients.

GABMMC also created a new ramp to go with the new ER. Every entrance of the hospital has a misting station and every floor was required to have designated donning and doffing areas for personal protective equipment (PPE).

The hospital also cleared a floor to house the staff members who opted to stay in the hospital. They also allotted rooms for the medical workers who are under monitoring while awaiting their swab results.

During the hospital lockdown, the wards are empty and eerie. The rooms look abandoned and ghostly. For the medical staff, this moment of silence is bittersweet. As much as they want to make the most of this time to catch their breath and get ready for the new wave, they’re restless, thinking of all the patients that they have to turn away.

All they could do is focus on the patients that are currently admitted, and prepare themselves once the doors open again.

Patient’s woes

Inside the quiet hospital, there are those who are still fighting for their lives.

A patient whom everyone calls "Tatay" doesn't believe that he has caught the virus. He is one of the first three COVID-19 positive patients accommodated by GABMMC. After finishing a phone call with his wife and daughter, his face was painted in anguish and disbelief. “It’s impossible for me to have COVID[-19]. They’ve made a mistake. I don’t feel sick. I am strong.”

He is a long term dialysis patient of the hospital, and was tested for COVID-19, when he expressed difficulty breathing.

What is now the COVID-19 isolation room was originally a dialysis ward that was under construction before the pandemic. As a contingency measure, hospital administrators utilized it when they realized that they had no choice but to treat COVID-19 patients, as well.

The day that the retrofitted isolation room was ready, Tatay, together with 2 other confirmed patients, and 2 probable patients, each took a bed, from where they would begin their quarantine journey.

More than the diseases that ail him, Tatay is worried about his family, who are already being stigmatized. He quips, "It's okay if it's just me, but then my family has been dragged into this mess. We are being gossiped about by our neighbors. My family doesn't deserve this."

While Tatay is still thankful that he is at GABMMC, he doesn't like the fact that he has to share his room with another COVID-19-positive patient. "Dapat isolated ako (I should be isolated)," he said even as the nurse explained that because of the limited number of rooms, patients with the same diagnosis are grouped together.

Tatay's fellow COVID-19 patient, Conrad (not his real name), lies in the bed across from him. He is a mechanic with 3 children. He looks at the bag filled with food and medicine and says,“Before I was confined in the hospital, I was being carried from the house to the rented tricycle. I saw the neighbors putting up a fence around my house so my family can’t leave.”

With stern and teary eyes, his husky voice says, “It should be me. I should get sick rather than them. They’re good kids. I can survive this.”

Between the two, Tatay appears to be stronger; he is able to walk and perform simple exercises in the room. Conrad, aided by a wheelchair, may not have the same strength as his younger roommate, but his spirit is just as high.

His eyes never fail to give a smile and are paired with a gesture of gratitude to the medical workers attending to his needs. “Thank you, thank you very much for your service. Your service and profession is gravely important. Thank you so much.”

Outside the isolation ward, three tents were set up for patients with probable COVID-19 cases. A nurse points at a patient and jokes, “See that guy over there? He already lives here.” A slender man in his thirties sits on a wheelchair by the entrance of the isolation tent.

Alexander has been in and out of GABMMC for years due to his chronic pneumonia. There were times when he would be confined for over a month. Despite his unfavorable situation in the tent, he finds comfort being accommodated by the staff.

"They feed me, they check up on me, they give me medicine. I like it here. I'll go home whenever I feel strong enough to go home,” he says, while watching the busy facade of the hospital through the small opening of the tent.“They treat me well here unlike at home, where I feel like I am seen as a burden," he added, as his gaze lowers to the ground. Indeed, Alexander's family has not visited him. He just shrugs this off.

Sitting at the far end of the tent, Sarah (not her real name), is at the GABMMC because her mother is undergoing dialysis, and has been classified as a probable case. She showed symptoms for pneumonia with high fever. Because of the strict screening protocols, this deterred her mother from getting the dialysis treatment.

Sarah has two siblings but is proud to step up for her mother’s needs. She fans her mother with a piece of cardboard while her eyes are fixed at the entrance to the tent.

Visitors and caretakers are not allowed to enter the tent, but leaving her mother is not an option. With a confrontational voice, she says, "They say caretakers aren't allowed here? Who will look after the patients when they’re too busy treating someone else? Sure, if someone can sit here in my place, I will leave." Sarah explains that she understands the gravity of the health situation now and knows that healthcare workers are doing their best, but she cries as she wishes out loud that they too, should not be forgotten.

It's never easy getting sick, more so at this time of a global health crisis. The lucky few who were accommodated by the hospital expressed that they are well taken care of from accommodation to medicines, but there are some hit harder by challenges compared to others. They cry helplessly at the closed doors of the hospital, with no one to blame but the lingering pandemic.

Everyone in the hospital is on their toes. For the medical staff, the metaphoric war is all too real for them, but they still put on their suits everyday and serve as best they can.

What the future holds

All things considered, GABMMC is still lucky. The medical facility gets full support from Manila City Hall. Salaries and staff benefits are not a problem. Donations continue to be brought in, as well as a steady supply of PPEs and other essential items.

As of June 15, the City of Manila records 1827 confirmed cases. Tondo District 1, where GABMMC is located, tops the list with 306 active cases. 145 have recovered, 28 have died.

On May 28, the hospital opened its sixth floor as their COVID-19 ward to accommodate the influx of patients. GABMMC is currently admitting 29 COVID-19 patients, and housing five of their medical staff who have been tested positive as asymptomatic cases. The retrofitted isolation room became the quarantine room for their health workers.

Dr. Fresco Yependon, or "Dr. Yappy" — a resident doctor for infectious diseases — adds that the hospital, or the whole health sector, may not be ready to handle this kind of pandemic, but by perseverance and resilience, overcoming the odds is not impossible. “Everyday is a learning day. The administrators meet almost daily to address the problem; protocols from the DOH changes as well. We need to adapt. Adapting constantly means providing better service to our patients, while securing the safety of our staff,” Dr. Yappy concludes.

As Metro Manila modifies its lockdown, GABMMC continues to serve the people. The healthcare workers are used to handling a seemingly infinite number of patients day after day, but now they need to be extra cautious because, as one of them put it, they simply cannot afford to lose a single healthcare worker. The virus may have already breached this medical stronghold, but the people there are steadfast in their commitment to keep fighting it.

