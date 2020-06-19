MANILA, Philippines – Coronavirus cases in the Philippines breached 28,000 on Friday, June 19, as the Department of Health confirmed 661 new cases.

The latest numbers raised the total coronavirus cases to 28,459.

Fourteen more people succumbed to the virus, bringing the total death toll to 1,130.

The DOH also reported that 288 more patients recovered from the disease on Friday, increasing the number of total recoveries to 7,378.

Of the 661 new cases, 460 are "fresh" cases or test results that were released to patients within the last 3 days. 201 cases are "late" or those released more than 4 days ago.

About half of the new cases – 317 – came from Metro Manila.

Central Visayas recorded the second highest number of new cases at 124. Cebu City and Talisay City – the only cities in the country under enhanced community quarantine and modified ECQ, respectively – are in that region.

On Friday, the DOH clarified that Central Visayas and Cebu province were still under general community quarantine (GCQ), following social media posts that confused Cebu City with Cebu province.

President Rodrigo Duterte reverted Cebu City to a lockdown starting Tuesday, June 16. The DOH said on Friday that this was because of the increasing number of coronavirus cases there.

Experts at the University of the Philippines warned that Cebu province's inceasing new cases showed that it is the country's "second major battleground." They predicted 11,000 cases in the island province by June 30. – Rappler.com