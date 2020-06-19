BACOOR CITY, Philippines – The local government here launched Friday, June 19, a contact tracing mobile application named 'Stay Safe Bacoor' as part of its effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Mayor Lani Mercado-Revilla led the launch at the Bacoor Government Center of the mobile app which aims to help in contact tracing, social distancing system and health condition reporting.

According to Revilla, users can download the application and just fill out the personal information required. "Makikita na po dito kung ikaw ay mild, severe or suspected cases" Users can also register their family members on this application.

"Mas maganda po kapag alam mo ang health condition ng mga kasama mo sa inyong tahanan" Revilla said. (It would be better if you are aware of your health condition and those in your home. "

This launch coincided with the 8th cityhood anniversary here. – Rappler.com