MANILA, Philippines – The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA), which operates the Pasig River Ferry Service (PRFS), has received a ferry boat donation from a private company.

The RII Group of Companies announced in a press statement on Friday, June 19, that it donated the ferry boat to the MMDA to help address road congestion.

The RII Group is led by Reghis Romero II, who also chairs the advisory council of the Police Security and Protection Group.

The company said the boat donation is its response to the call of President Rodrigo Duterte for the private sector to help commuters during the pandemic.

The company said in a statement that according to Romero, the boat is "custom-built for commuters and specifically engineered to fully adapt to the nature, behavior and character of the Pasig River.”

The M/B Phileco, is a speed boat that runs at 12 knots – about 18.5 to 22.2 kilometers per hour – and can do 8 trips with a maximum of 55 persons on each trip along the Pasig River.

The number of passengers would have be halved, following the government guidelines to observe physical distancing during the pandemic.

The PRFS operations were only relaunched in December 2019, but were suspended when the coronavirus lockdown began in mid-March. – Rappler.com