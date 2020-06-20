CEBU CITY, Philippines - The 93 medical technologists who were hired to conduct the rapid testing program in 3 cities in Cebu have yet to be paid for the services they rendered over a month ago.

“I am so mad with what is happening. I really feel bad for us, health care workers. We risk so much, our salaries don’t even compensate enough. The worst part is that it gets delayed!" said 25-year-old Renzel Yu, a registered medical technologist.

Yu said there were 93 medical technologists who were tapped for the rapid testing programs of Cebu City, Lapu-Lapu City and Mandaue City. The frontliners swept all the barangays in these cities for 10 days.

Through the Philippine Association of Medical Technologists (PAMET) Cebu Chapter, the local government units and the Office of the Presidential Assistant for the Visayas hired the medical technologists with the agreement that they would be paid P1,000 per day.

Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) were to be provided.

“Every day from May 6 to 15, we spent our time going to the different barangays while wearing very hot PPEs during summer,” said Yu.

Yu said they had already submitted their daily time records, and were told that payments were being processed.

“Another week passed and then it was June, people were already getting impatient. We complained and we were assured it would be followed-up," said Yu.

Yu said that Cebu City Mayor Edgar Labella and Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes had told the president of PAMET Cebu that their compensations would be released by Friday, June 19.

As of Saturday, June 20, Yu said, he and the other 92 medical technologists have still not received their compensation.

Sacrifice

The rapid testing program was done to assess the outbreak situation per barangay in Cebu, which is feared to be the "second major battleground" for coronavirus.



Yu said they would only last 2 hours in their PPEs under the sun outside, or else they would pass out or risk suffering from heat stroke.

Yu said they had been following up their due payments since May 18, but to no avail.

Yu said the compensation would help the medical technologists who were also struggling with the effects of the pandemic.

Yu added that he personally knew medical technologists who didn't have cash at the time, and that having a part-time job like the ones they had meant they were already "the lucky ones."

“Urgency please. Do not forget health care workers. Do not bash the people who are doing their very best to help address this pandemic. Help us," said Yu. – Rappler.com