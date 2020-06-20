MANILA, Philippines – Filipinos abroad infected with coronavirus rose to 6,140 on Saturday, June 20, as the Department of Foreign Affairs reported 12 more cases.

Another 12 deaths occurred in the Middle East, bringing the total death toll to 495.

At least 2,851 Filipinos have recovered from the virus while 2,794 are ongoing treatment.

Of the 2,794 active cases, 2,018 were in the Middle East, 538 were in Europe, 158 in the Americas, and 80 in Asia Pacific. Among those who recovered, 1,691 were in the Middle East, followed by Asia Pacific (492), Americas (363), and Europe (305).

The Middle East likewise had the highest number of deaths (235) while Asia Pacific recorded the least (2).

Filipinos infected with COVID-19 were spread across 53 countries, with following is the breakdown of cases per region:

Asia-Pacific

13 countries included

Total: 574

Undergoing treatment: 80

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 492

Deaths: 2

Europe

16 countries included

Total: 937

Undergoing treatment: 538

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 305

Deaths: 94

Middle East and Africa

18 countries included

Total: 3,944

Undergoing treatment: 2,018

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 1,691

Deaths: 235

Americas

6 countries included

Total: 685

Undergoing treatment: 158

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 363

Deaths: 164

Of the 6,1401 cases, 1,117 have been confirmed by the Philippine Department of Health, which tracks cases based on International Health Regulations from the World Health Organization.

Over 8.6 million cases were counted worldwide, while the death toll surpassed 456,000 in over 190 countries and territories. – with a report from Agence France-Presse/Rappler.com