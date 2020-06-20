6,140 Filipinos overseas positive for coronavirus
MANILA, Philippines – Filipinos abroad infected with coronavirus rose to 6,140 on Saturday, June 20, as the Department of Foreign Affairs reported 12 more cases.
Another 12 deaths occurred in the Middle East, bringing the total death toll to 495.
At least 2,851 Filipinos have recovered from the virus while 2,794 are ongoing treatment.
Of the 2,794 active cases, 2,018 were in the Middle East, 538 were in Europe, 158 in the Americas, and 80 in Asia Pacific. Among those who recovered, 1,691 were in the Middle East, followed by Asia Pacific (492), Americas (363), and Europe (305).
The Middle East likewise had the highest number of deaths (235) while Asia Pacific recorded the least (2).
Filipinos infected with COVID-19 were spread across 53 countries, with following is the breakdown of cases per region:
Asia-Pacific
13 countries included
- Total: 574
- Undergoing treatment: 80
- Recovered or discharged from hospital: 492
- Deaths: 2
Europe
16 countries included
- Total: 937
- Undergoing treatment: 538
- Recovered or discharged from hospital: 305
- Deaths: 94
Middle East and Africa
18 countries included
- Total: 3,944
- Undergoing treatment: 2,018
- Recovered or discharged from hospital: 1,691
- Deaths: 235
Americas
6 countries included
- Total: 685
- Undergoing treatment: 158
- Recovered or discharged from hospital: 363
- Deaths: 164
Of the 6,1401 cases, 1,117 have been confirmed by the Philippine Department of Health, which tracks cases based on International Health Regulations from the World Health Organization.
Over 8.6 million cases were counted worldwide, while the death toll surpassed 456,000 in over 190 countries and territories. – with a report from Agence France-Presse/Rappler.com