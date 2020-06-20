MANILA, Philippines – The country recorded the highest new cases on Saturday, June 20, as the Department of Health reported 578 "fresh" cases or test results that were released to patients within the last 3 days.

Confirmed cases reached 943 on Saturday, 365 of which are late cases or those released more than 4 days ago.

Saturday's fresh case tally is the highest since the 504 recorded cases on June 13. It's even higher than the 538 cases reported on March 31, which was before the DOH categorized between fresh and late cases.

The tally raised the total coronavirus cases in the Philippines to 29,400.

More than half of the fresh cases – 296 – came from Central Visayas. Its late case tally is at 147, bringing the total for the region at 448 or about half of the reported cases on Saturday. Cebu City and Talisay City – the only cities in the country under enhanced community quarantine and modified ECQ, respectively – are part of that region.

Metro Manila recorded the second highest incidence of fresh cases at 218. The National Capital Region has 278 total confirmed cases as of Saturday, 60 of which were late cases.

Twenty more people succumbed to the virus, raising the death toll to 1,150.

Recoveries, meanwhile, reached 7,650, as the DOH reported 272 patients beating the coronavirus.

President Rodrigo Duterte reverted Cebu City to a lockdown starting Tuesday, June 16. The DOH said on Friday that this was because of the increasing number of coronavirus cases there. Cebu City had appealed to lift the lockdown.

Experts at the University of the Philippines warned that Cebu province's inceasing new cases showed that it was the country's "second major battleground." They predicted 11,000 cases in the island province by June 30. – Rappler.com