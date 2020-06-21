MANILA, Philippines – The number of coronavirus cases in the Philippines climbed past 30,000 on Sunday, June 21.

The Department of Health (DOH) reported that as of 4 pm on Sunday, there were 653 new cases of the virus. This brings the total number of cases in the country to 30,052.

Of the new cases, 415 were "fresh" cases, or those whose test results were released in the last 3 days, while 238 were "late" cases from the DOH's backlog.

Among the fresh cases, 219 were from Metro Manila, 89 were from Central Visayas, and 107 were from other areas.

Then, 177 of the late cases were from Central Visayas, 32 were from Metro Manila, and 29 were from other regions.

The DOH also said one duplicate case has been removed from the total case count.

Deaths due to COVID-19 also rose to 1,169, after 19 cases were added to the toll. Of these new deaths, 15 occurred within June.

Meanwhile, 243 more recoveries were tallied, bringing the total number to 7,893.

Some experts have warned that, based on current trends, the total cases in the country could reach 40,000 by end-June.

Metro Manila is under general community quarantine until June 30, while Cebu City was brought back to enhanced community quarantine starting June 16. – Rappler.com