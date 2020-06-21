MANILA, Philippines – The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) will open an initial 15 routes in Metro Manila for compliant modern jeepneys on Monday, June 22, as part of its efforts to gradually reopen public transportation in the capital region, which is under general community quarantine (GCQ).

In a statement on Sunday, June 21, the LTFRB announced that it has allowed a total of 308 modern public utility jeepneys (PUJs) compliant with its Omnibus Franchising Guidelines (OFG) to ply the following 15 routes in Metro Manila starting Monday:

Novaliches – Malinta via Paso de Blas Bagumbayan Taguig – Pasig via San Joaquin Fort Bonifacio Gate 3 – Guadalupe-Market Market-ABC Loop Service Pandacan – Leon Guinto Quezon Avenue – LRT 5th Avenue Station Cubao (Diamond) – Roces Super Palengke EDSA Buendia – Mandaluyong City Hall via Jupiter, Rockwell Divisoria – Gasak via H Lopez Punta – Quiapo via Sta Ana Boni Pinatubo – Stop and Shop, vice versa Boni Robinson’s Complex – Kalentong/JRC vice versa Nichols – Vito Cruz Filinvest City Loop Alabang Town Center (ATC) – Ayala Alabang Village Vito Cruz Taft Avenue – PITX Loop Service

Operators of OFG-compliant PUJs that have consolidated themselves as legal entities under the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program with valid and existing certificates of public convenience (CPCs) or have been granted provisional authority (PA) for OFG-compliant PUJs operating in Metro Manila, and those that will be entering Metro Manila from nearby provinces are covered by the LTFRB's memorandum circular for the resumption of jeepney operations.

Also covered are operators "with expired PAs or CPCs who are covered by LTFRB Board Resolution No. 062 dated 29 April 2020 [and] LTFRB Board Resolution No. 100 dated 09 May 2020," added the agency.

A total of 19 more jeepney routes will be opened within the week, said the LTFRB.

On Wednesday, June 24, these are the 9 routes that will be opened:

Bagong Silang – SM Fairview Malanday – Divisoria via MH del Pilar Parang, Marikina – Cubao Eastwood, Libis – Capitol Commons Gasak – Recto via Dagat-dagatan PITX – Lawton Alabang – Zapote PITX – Nichols PITX – SM Southmall

Meanwhile, these are the 10 routes that will resume operations on Friday, June 26:

Quirino Highway – UP Town Center SM Fairview – Commonwealth via Regalado Avenue QMC Loop Tikling – Binangonan Antipolo – Pasig via East Bank Road Rosario – Pinagbuhatan Pasig West Avenue – P Noval via Del Monte Biñan – Balibago via Manila South Road Tramo – Sucat San Isidro – Congressional Junction Dasmariñas

The LTFRB then reminded these jeepney operators that they must also be currently registered and with valid personal passenger insurance policies, and equipped with global positioning systems.

In addition, jeepneys should use cashless fare payments. Each unit can take in only up to 50% of its seating capacity, excluding the driver and conductor.

Jeepney operators, drivers, conductors, and passengers should also follow health protocols and physical distancing guidelines.

"OFG-compliant non-aircon PUJs will collect a minimum fare of P11 for the first 4 kilometers and P1.50 for each succeeding kilometer. OFG-compliant air-conditioned PUJs will collect P11 for the first 4 kilometers and P1.80 for each succeeding kilometer," said the LTFRB.

UV Express soon

In a separate statement on Sunday, the LTFRB said it is working to resume UV Express operations before the end of June.

A technical working group made up of representatives from the Department of Transportation and the LTFRB is finalizing the proposed guidelines for the resumption of UV Express operations in Metro Manila, said LTFRB Chairman Martin Delgra III.

These are all part of the second phase of the reopening of public transportation in areas under GCQ, added the LTFRB. – Rappler.com