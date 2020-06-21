MANILA, Philippines – Vice President Leni Robredo on Sunday, June 21, urged the Department of Transportation (DOTr) and the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) to practice "compassion" toward drivers of traditional jeepneys who remain out of work.

During her regular Sunday radio program Biserbisyong Leni, Robredo said the LTFRB's decision to push ahead with the government's jeepney modernization program during the coronavirus pandemic seems to favor only individuals who can afford to upgrade their vehicles.

She added that while jeepney drivers and owners are not against the modernization program per se, terms of the program should be adjusted to help those who are struggling to comply with the requirements.

"Parang pinapaboran na naman natin dito iyong mga mayayaman, iyong mga mayayaman na may-ari na kapag sinabi mong modernize, kaya agad. Paano iyong mga naghikahos na hinulugan iyong kanilang mga jeep?" Robredo said.

(It's as though we favored only those who are wealthy, those who can afford to modernize right away. How about those who are mired in poverty and struggled to pay for their jeeps?)

"Sana mas maging compassionate iyong LTFRB dito, iyong DOTr, na okay naman na gawin iyong modernization ngayon, pero siguruhin na wala namang maiiwan.... Paminsan kasi ang tingin kaagad, iyong hindi nagko-comply, kasi matigas iyong ulo. Hindi iyan nagko-comply kasi walang pang-comply," she added.

(The LTFRB and the DOTr should be more compassionate here, it's okay to do the modernization program now but they should make sure that no one will be left behind. Sometimes you immediately think those who do not comply are stubborn. They don't comply because they can't afford to.)

Robredo also cited a study by IBON Foundation showing that as of June 15, jeepney drivers have each lost some P78,000 in income during the lockdown.

While the country is slowly relaxing restrictions on public transportation, traditional jeepneys are at the bottom of the "hierarchy" of modes of transport and can only ply the roads if there are not enough buses or modern jeepneys. (READ: 15 Metro Manila routes open for compliant modern jeepneys on June 22)

Robredo reiterated that aid is a must if the government is bent on implementing the modernization program during the pandemic.

"Hindi siya makatarungan...doon sa mga wala.... Kaya nga hindi magkandaugaga sa kanilang kabuhayan kasi walang-wala. Eh kung ngayon ipipilit iyong modernization, siguraduhin lang na iyong mga walang capacity, matulungan," she said.

(It's not fair for those who can't afford. They're so anxious about their livelihood precisely because they have no money. Now if we're pushing for modernization, the government should ensure that those who do not have the capacity will receive aid.) – Rappler.com