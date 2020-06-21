AKLAN, Philippines – The councilors of Malay, Aklan urged acting town mayor Frolibar Bautista and two government agencies to file charges against a Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) staffer for allegedly breaching quarantine protocols and possibly endangering residents and frontliners after she tested positive for the coronavirus.

Sangguniang Bayan member Dalidig Sumndad filed a resolution denouncing the actions of the BFP personnel who stayed in Boracay Island from June 12 to June 14.

The BFP personnel did not undergo the mandatory quarantine on her arrival from Cebu on June 5 and had gone to work on June 9 in BFP Iloilo.

“During the pandemic, the local government unit tried hard to maintain the town of Malay COVID-19 free, exhausting all efforts to contain the virus and the frontliners are stressed out to keep Malaynons safe and sound,” Sumndad said.

(READ: Western Visayas tourists can visit Boracay starting June 16)

The BFP staff was supposedly under quarantine for two weeks until June 19 in Iloilo City but she travelled to Aklan province and Boracay Island for a meeting on June 12.

She tested positive after undergoing a reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test on June 13.

As of posting time, 27 Boracay hotel staff, 9 boatmen, 14 boat passengers, and 5 BFP personnel in Boracay are under strict quarantine after the incident.

Resolution No. 101 adopted during the 17th regular session on June 18 also urged the Civil Service Commission and the Department of Interior and Local Government to file an appropriate complaint against the BFP personnel.

An investigation team is also conducting a probe on the accountability of the BFP staffer who is now isolated at the St.Therese-MTCC hospital in Iloilo City, and other BFP personnel for their participation in the so-called Boracay despedida party.

Interior secretary Eduardo Año said on Thursday he instructed Fire Chief Superintendent Roel Jeremy Diaz to initiate a special investigation into the Boracay incident. – Rappler.com