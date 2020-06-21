MANILA, Philippines – The number of Filipinos abroad who tested positive for the coronavirus climbed to 6,141, after the Department of Foreign Affairs counted one new case on Sunday, June 21.

Another death was also counted in the Middle East, bringing the death toll to 496.

The confirmed cases include 2,783 Filipinos undergoing treatment and 2,862 others who already recovered from the disease.

Of the 2,783 active cases, 2,017 are in the Middle East and Africa, 538 are in Europe, 148 in the Americas, and 80 in Asia-Pacific. Among those who recovered, 1,692 are in the Middle East and Africa, followed by Asia-Pacific (492), the Americas (373), and Europe (305).

Filipinos infected with COVID-19 are spread across 53 countries, with the following breakdown of cases per region:



Asia-Pacific

13 countries included

Total: 574

Undergoing treatment: 80

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 492

Deaths: 2

Europe

16 countries included

Total: 937

Undergoing treatment: 538

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 305

Deaths: 94

Middle East and Africa

18 countries included

Total: 3,945

Undergoing treatment: 2,017

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 1,692

Deaths: 236

Americas

6 countries included

Total: 685

Undergoing treatment: 148

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 373

Deaths: 164

Of the 6,141 cases, 1,119 have been confirmed by the Philippine Department of Health, which tracks cases based on International Health Regulations from the World Health Organization.

As of Sunday, the Philippines has recorded 30,052 coronavirus cases, including 1,169 deaths and 7,893 recoveries.

There are now over 8.8 million cases worldwide, while the global death toll has surpassed 464,000 in over 190 countries and territories. – Rappler.com