MANILA, Philippines – State volcanologists are monitoring an ongoing series of earthquakes at Kanlaon Volcano in Negros Island.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said the earthquakes began at 4:03 pm on Sunday, June 21, on the "west lower flanks" of the volcano.

At least 81 earthquakes have been recorded as of 2 am on Monday, June 22.

The largest quake was magnitude 4.7 at 1:15 am on Monday. It was felt at Intensity V in La Carlota City, Negros Occidental.

Phivolcs assured the public, "especially the local communities surrounding Kanlaon," that it is "keeping close watch" on the volcano's condition.

Last March 11, Phivolcs raised Alert Level 1 for Kanlaon as the volcano entered a period of unrest.

Entry into the 4-kilometer-radius Permanent Danger Zone around Kanlaon remains prohibited. There could be sudden phreatic or steam-driven eruptions, which may be hazardous. – Rappler.com