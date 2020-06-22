MANILA, Philippines – The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) has concluded its probe into complaints that Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) deputy administrator and self-branded Duterte die-hard supporter Mocha Uson allegedly spread false information during the coronavirus crisis.

In text messages to different media outlets on Sunday, June 22, NBI Cybercrime Division chief Victor Lorenzo said Uson's case is already “for evaluation”, which meant that their legal division is still deciding whether or not to push through with filing a case against her.

Rappler sought to independently confirm the development, but Lorenzo did not reply to our repeated texts and calls.

Why does this matter? The complaint stemmed from Uson's Facebook post crediting the government for the distribution of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), which were later fact-checked to have been donated by SM Foundation.

Uson, who led the singing and dancing group Mocha Girls and was a bit player in movies, supported Duterte during the presidential campaign. She runs a Facebook page rife with fake news that is amplified by pages all connected through a network of disinformation. As of June 22, the page has over 5.7 million likes.

In defending herself, Uson said the post was just the result of an "honest mistake."

What’s the law? NBI Deputy Director Ferdinand Lavin earlier pointed to the Department of Justice’s order to investigate coronavirus-related false news without citing specific laws for enforcers to follow as the basis for prosecution.

The order is questioned for its constitutionality, with human rights lawyers pointing out that it is a violation of the freedom of speech. – Rappler.com