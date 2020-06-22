CEBU CITY, Philippines – Daanbantayan town Mayor Sun Shimura said on Sunday, June 21, that he has the coronavirus disease, becoming the second local government executive in Cebu province to acquire the respiratory illness.

This development comes as the National Task Force against COVID-19 began on Monday, June 22, the 7-day evaluation of the “ground level response” of Cebu City and the Visayas region, following a steady increase in the number of coronavirus cases in these areas.

As of Monday, Cebu City has recorded 4,412 coronavirus cases, while Cebu province has 635 cases.

Last week, Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard Chang said he had tested positive for the coronavirus but has not shown any symptoms. He is now on self-isolation.

Shimura took to Daanbantayan’s official Facebook account shortly after receiving his test result on Sunday.

“The result was released today, June 21. I am positive for COVID-19,” Shimura said.

Shimura recounted that he had mild fever a few days before he underwent a Rapid Diagnostic test on June 15. The result came out negative.

This was the reason why he decided to continue with his work, which included attending the emergency meeting with provincial governor Gwendolyn Garcia, his fellow mayors, and representatives of other government agencies. The meeting was held at the Cebu Provincial Capitol in Cebu City.

Shimura went home in Mandaue City right after the meeting. The next day, however, he had a fever and this time, he was coughing. He chose not to return to Daanbantayan.

As his symptoms persisted, Shimura underwent a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test on Saturday, June 20.

Shimura updated the town’s Inter-Agency Task Force on COVID-19 online upon being informed he had COVID-19.

All operations in the town mayor’s office will be suspended for a week starting Monday and the Daanbantayan Municipal Hall was also set to be disinfected the same day.

The spike in coronavirus cases in Cebu City has prompted the national government to consider appointing a “Visayas deputy implementer” to oversee efforts in the region.

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque had earlier said that the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) has directed the National Task Force (NTF) to “evaluate ground level response" in Cebu City and the Visayas. This is to have “a better calibrated response,” Roque had said.

IATF’s Resolution No. 47 states that the week-long evaluation will be conducted from June 22 to June 28.

Cebu City is the only city in the country that remains under enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) while Cebu province is under general community quarantine (GCQ). (READ: Cebu City to appeal for lifting of lockdown) – Rappler.com