MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Health (DOH) announced the total number of confirmed cases has climbed to 30,682, after 630 new coronavirus cases were reported on Monday, June 22.

The new reported cases include 467 “fresh” cases, while 163 others were “late” cases. Fresh cases refer to test results released to patients in the last 3 days, while late cases cover results released to patients 4 or more days ago.

The DOH counted 8 new fatalities, raising the death toll to 1,177.

Another 250 patients recovered from the coronavirus disease, bringing total recoveries to 8,143.

The continued increase in cases comes around 3 weeks after the Philippines transitioned to more relaxed quarantine measures, with majority of the country under either a general community quarantine (GCQ) or modified GCQ.

Only Cebu City is under a lockdown or an “enhanced community quarantine” – the strictest form of community quarantine in the Philippines. President Rodrigo Duterte earlier decided to revert the city to this level of quarantine following a spike in cases and a reproductive number of 2, which means the pandemic is still spreading.

The rise in cases has led to the near-full utilization of critical care facilities, prompting the National Task Force to announce it will assess how the city's local officials are handling the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Talisay City was also placed under a modified ECQ, which is a slightly less stringent form of ECQ.

The national government is also considering tapping a "Visayas deputy implementer" to oversee efforts in the region.

University of the Philippines experts earlier warned that Cebu City has become the "second major battleground" in the country’s fight against the coronavirus, along with Metro Manila, where cases remain concentrated.

The experts likewise projected the Philippines could see 40,000 cases by June 30, while the death toll can reach 1,850 based on current trends. With the latest case count, the Philippines edges closer to this estimate. – Rappler.com

