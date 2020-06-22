Over 8,000 Filipinos abroad positive for coronavirus, death toll at 506
MANILA, Philippines – The total number of Filipinos overseas confirmed to have the coronavirus breached the 8,000-mark, after the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) reported a spike in cases, with 2,160 new infections seen in the Middle East and Europe.
The recently reported cases bring the total confirmed cases to 8,301.
The death toll is now at 506, following 10 new fatalities.
The DFA said the huge increase in cases was due to accumulated late reports from some countries in the Middle East observing strict confidentiality and privacy laws.
The confirmed cases include 2,740 Filipinos still being treated for the disease and 5,055 who already recovered.
Of the 2,740 active cases, 2,076 were in the Middle East, 436 were in Europe, 148 in the Americas, and 80 in Asia Pacific. Among those who recovered, 3,774 were in the Middle East, followed by Asia Pacific (492), Europe (416), and the Americas (373).
Filipinos infected with COVID-19 were spread across 53 countries. The following is the breakdown of cases per region:
Asia Pacific
13 countries included
- Total: 574
- Undergoing treatment: 80
- Recovered or discharged from hospital: 492
- Deaths: 2
Europe
16 countries included
- Total: 946
- Undergoing treatment: 436
- Recovered or discharged from hospital: 416
- Deaths: 94
Middle East and Africa
18 countries included
- Total: 6,096
- Undergoing treatment: 2,076
- Recovered or discharged from hospital: 3,774
- Deaths: 246
Americas
6 countries included
- Total: 685
- Undergoing treatment: 148
- Recovered or discharged from hospital: 373
- Deaths: 164
Of the 8,301 cases, 1,124 have been confirmed by the Philippine Department of Health, which tracks cases based on International Health Regulations from the World Health Organization.
The Philippines counted 30,682 coronavirus cases including 1,177 deaths and 8,143 recoveries as of Monday, June 22.
Nearly 9 million cases have been counted worldwide, while the death toll surpassed 468,000 in over 190 countries and territories. – Rappler.com