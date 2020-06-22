MANILA, Philippines – The total number of Filipinos overseas confirmed to have the coronavirus breached the 8,000-mark, after the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) reported a spike in cases, with 2,160 new infections seen in the Middle East and Europe.

The recently reported cases bring the total confirmed cases to 8,301.

The death toll is now at 506, following 10 new fatalities.

The DFA said the huge increase in cases was due to accumulated late reports from some countries in the Middle East observing strict confidentiality and privacy laws.

The confirmed cases include 2,740 Filipinos still being treated for the disease and 5,055 who already recovered.

Of the 2,740 active cases, 2,076 were in the Middle East, 436 were in Europe, 148 in the Americas, and 80 in Asia Pacific. Among those who recovered, 3,774 were in the Middle East, followed by Asia Pacific (492), Europe (416), and the Americas (373).

Filipinos infected with COVID-19 were spread across 53 countries. The following is the breakdown of cases per region:

Asia Pacific

13 countries included

Total: 574

Undergoing treatment: 80

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 492

Deaths: 2

Europe

16 countries included

Total: 946

Undergoing treatment: 436

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 416

Deaths: 94

Middle East and Africa

18 countries included

Total: 6,096

Undergoing treatment: 2,076

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 3,774

Deaths: 246

Americas

6 countries included

Total: 685

Undergoing treatment: 148

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 373

Deaths: 164

Of the 8,301 cases, 1,124 have been confirmed by the Philippine Department of Health, which tracks cases based on International Health Regulations from the World Health Organization.

The Philippines counted 30,682 coronavirus cases including 1,177 deaths and 8,143 recoveries as of Monday, June 22.

Nearly 9 million cases have been counted worldwide, while the death toll surpassed 468,000 in over 190 countries and territories. – Rappler.com