MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Health (DOH) said on Tuesday, June 23, that the critical care utilization in Cebu is already in the "warning zone" as COVID-19 cases in the province continue to rise.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire made the statement during a virtual press briefing, when asked whether the critical care utilization in Cebu was getting high in view of reports that hospitals in the province were getting overwhelmed.

Vergeire said that 58% of the 1,533 hospital beds in Cebu were occupied as of June 21.

"Hindi sila nasa critical level kasi ang critical level ay 70% and up (They are not in critical level because critical level is 70% and up). But they are in the warning zone already," Vergeire said.

According to Vergeire, 56% of the beds in intensive care units (ICU) in the province are also occupied while 37% of the mechanical ventilators are in use. These figures point to the severity of cases in the province.

Cebu province is under general community quarantine, except for Cebu City, which is under the strictest enhanced community quarantine; and Talisay City, which is under modified ECQ.

President Rodrigo Duterte placed Cebu City on lockdown again on June 16, after a consistent rise in confirmed coronavirus cases.

For the past days, new COVID-19 cases in Central Visayas, where Cebu City is located, exceeded the number of coronavirus cases in Metro Manila.

Cebu City reported 930 new coronavirus cases in its first week back on lockdown.

Duterte designated Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu as the deputy implementer of the government's coronavirus response in the Visayas. (READ: DENR chief Roy Cimatu to oversee Cebu City's COVID-19 response)

University of the Philippines experts had warned that the spike in new coronavirus cases in Cebu province showed that it was the country's "second major battleground." They predicted that there would be 11,000 cases in the island province by June 30.

Their study also showed that Cebu City had a coronavirus reproduction number of 2, almost double than Metro Manila's 0.96 for the first two weeks of June.

The reproduction number is a measurement of the virus' spread that looks at the "transmission potential" of a disease or the number of people one coronavirus patient can infect.

A reproduction number higher than one means an infected person in a specific area can transmit the disease to more than one person.

As of Monday, the Philippines recorded 30,682 cases, with 1,177 deaths and 8,143 recoveries. Experts predicted that the country would have 40,000 cases by the end of June if the government was unable to contain the virus' spread. – Rappler.com