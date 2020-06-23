MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines on Tuesday, June 23, reported the highest single-day increase of 1,150 new confirmed coronavirus cases since the pandemic hit local shores in late January.

Total confirmed coronavirus cases in the Philippines reached 31,825 as of 4 pm on Tuesday as the Department of Health (DOH) reported a record 789 "fresh" cases, or positive results released to patients within the last 3 days. It reported 361 "late cases," or positive results released 4 days prior or earlier.

Total new cases on Tuesday were 1,150 – higher than the previous record of 1,046 new cases on May 29.

The DOH reported 9 new fatalities, bringing the county's total death toll from the virus to 1,186.

The agency also reported 299 recoveries, bringing total recoveries to 8,442.

Of the new cases reported on Tuesday, 317 were from the National Capital Region, 320 were from Region 7 including Cebu City, and 513 from the rest of the country.

The Philippines is grappling with a sudden spike of coronavirus cases in Cebu City. On Monday night, June 22, President Rodrigo Duterte announced the assignment of Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu, a former military general, to lead a task force to try to curb the city's outbreak.

Earlier on Tuesday, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said Metro Manila, with its population of nearly 15 million, remains the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in the Philippines. – with a report from Michael Bueza/Rappler.com