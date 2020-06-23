MANILA, Philippines – The Commission on Higher Education (CHED) on Tuesday, June 23, launched web-based platform PHL CHED Connect that provides free learning materials for college students.

PHL CHED Connect contains text, audio, video, and other digital forms that can be used for teaching, learning and research purposes.

According to CHED Chairman Prospero De Vera III, CHED will fund the development of content for the learning platform this year.

"The commission will fund the development of content so that different faculty members and universities, after looking at the resources shared by our top universities, will start developing their own," De Vera said.

He also said that the platform was not solely initiated by CHED as its role was to "enable all higher education institutions to connect and collaborate... so together we share our resources, we share our expertise."

At least 16 colleges and universities have so far contributed content to PHL CHED Connect, like University of the Philippines, Mapua University, STI College, Ateneo de Davao University, and Pangasinan State University.

While he recognized that the platform did not solve the problems of higher education institutions in the country, De Vera said that PHL CHED Connect ensures the availability of learning resources during the pandemic.

On May 14, the government's coronavirus task force approved the CHED resolution to open classes in colleges and universities based on mode of teaching, with the educational institutions that use "flexible" learning allowed to open anytime in August.

"Flexible learning" for higher education institutions involves a combination of digital and non-digital technology, which CHED says doesn't necessarily require connectivity. (READ: During pandemic, student climbs a mountain to send class requirement)

De Vera on June 10 said that there might be "limited" face-to-face classes in coronavirus-free areas.

At the basic education level, the Department Education (DepEd ) developed its own learning online platform for students called DepEd Commons.

PHL CHED Connect can be accessed at https://phlconnect.ched.gov.ph. – Rappler.com