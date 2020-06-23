MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) tallied another 23 overseas Filipinos who tested positive for the coronavirus, raising to 8,324 the total number of cases abroad as of Tuesday, June 23.

There were also two new deaths in the Middle East, pushing the death toll to 508.

The confirmed cases include 2,759 active cases and 5,057 other Filipinos who already recovered.

Data showed the Middle East continues to register the largest number of cases involving Filipinos overseas, with the region accounting for 73% of cases. The region also has the highest number of deaths recorded.

Filipinos infected with COVID-19 are spread across 53 countries, with the following breakdown of cases per region:

Asia-Pacific

13 countries included

Total: 574

Undergoing treatment: 80

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 492

Deaths: 2

Europe

16 countries included

Total: 961

Undergoing treatment: 450

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 417

Deaths: 94

Middle East and Africa

18 countries included

Total: 6,104

Undergoing treatment: 2,081

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 3,775

Deaths: 248

America

6 countries included

Total: 685

Undergoing treatment: 148

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 373

Deaths: 164

Of the 8,324 cases, 1,330 have been confirmed by the Philippine Department of Health, which tracks cases based on International Health Regulations from the World Health Organization.

The Philippines recorded its highest single-day rise in cases on Tuesday, with 1,150 new cases confirmed. The increase brings the total number of cases to 31,285, including 1,186 deaths and 8,442 recoveries.

Worldwide cases breached the 9-million mark on Tuesday, while the death toll surpassed 472,000 in over 190 countries and territories. – Rappler.com

