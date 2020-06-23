PANGASINAN, Philippines – A former policeman, who was also an alleged sub-leader of a gun-for-hire group in this province, was shot dead by authorities after trying to resist arrest Monday, June 22.

Lieutenant Colonel Jun Wacnag, Mangaldan chief of police, said the suspect Efren Ponceja was a resident of Barangay Bued in Binalonan and also went by the alias Joker.

Police said Ponceja was also believed to be a sub-leader of the notorious Ricardo Siador gun-for-hire group.

The authorities received a tip that the suspect was seen at Barangay Salay in Mangaldan.

Wacnag said: “He (Ponceja) has a standing warrant of arrest for the crime of murder with the use of unlicensed firearm.”

A police team from Mangaldan and the Pangasinan Police Provincial Office were dispatched to arrest Ponceja.

Upon seeing the cops, Ponceja drew a pistol and fired at the approaching law enforcers, resulting in a gunfight. The suspect was hit in that exchange.

The suspect was rushed to the hospital, where he died later.

According to the police report, Ponceja was the suspect behind the murder of a policeman in Binalonan last 2016. – Rappler.com