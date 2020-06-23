CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Central Visayas police canceled the validity of all quarantine passes in Cebu City effective 10 pm on Tuesday, June 23.

Brigadier General Albert Ferro, chief of Police Regional Office 7 confirmed this in a text message to Rappler past 9 pm.

According to a memo by the PRO-7, the Department of the Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo Año ordered the police to cancel the validity of the passes.

This came a week after the national task force on the pandemic response placed Cebu City on lockdown again after the city doubled its coronavirus infections for a period of 6.5 days while it was on the less restrictive general community quarantine (GCQ) in the beginning of June.

Año's memorandum says only exempted frontliners and essential workers will be allowed on the streets.

Reporters reached out to the Cebu City government – through their official messenger group chat for media – for a statement and clarifications on how residents would be able to purchase essential goods. We haven't received a reply as of this posting.

On Tuesday, Secretary Roy Cimatu arrived in Cebu City for meetings. The night before, President Rodrigo Duterte put him in charge of the local government's COVID-19 response.

He said during an earlier press conference that he would visit the barangays most affected by COVID-19 before coming up with a new or tweaked strategies to contain the virus in Cebu City – the area with the highest number of infections in the country.

On Tuesday, Cebu City reported 30 new confirmed cases, bringing the total up to 4,479 cases.

At least 31 new recoveries were reported, with 7 new deaths. The total death toll in the city is now at 89.

Nationwide, there was an increase of 1,150 new confirmed coronavirus cases, bringing the total up to 31,825 cases.

Experts estimate that coronavirus infections could hit 40,000 by the end of the month if government is unable to slow down or contain the contagion. – Rappler.com