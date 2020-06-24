MANILA, Philippines – The University of the Philippines (UP) Diliman said on Tuesday, June 23, that 7 of its fronliners tested positive for COVID-19.

"We regret to inform the UPD Community that seven of our frontliners at Kanlungang Palma and the UP Health Service have tested positive for COVID-19," UP Diliman said in a statement.

It added that all of them have been isolated and their close contacts have been traced.

UP Diliman did not specify what work the said frontliners did. However, it assured people "services will continue at the Kanlungang Palma and the UPHS."

Last month, Palma Hall in UP Diliman opened its doors as an isolation area for suspected and probable coronavirus cases in the university area. (READ: LOOK: Palma Hall opens its doors as isolation unit for UP Diliman)

Kanlungang Palma can accomodate 26 patients at most since only one person can be accommodated per room. It only admits patients between 18 and 60 years old who have no other existing illnesses such as uncontrolled hypertension, diabetes or immunosuppressed conditions. Pregnant patients and walks-in will not be accommodated as well.

Using funds from Act as One PH and other UP supporters, Kanlungang Palma will be in operation until July.

The Philippines recorded its highest single-day rise in cases on Tuesday, with 1,150 new cases confirmed. The increase brings the total number of cases to 31,285, including 1,186 deaths and 8,442 recoveries. – Rappler.com