MANILA, Philippines – Pasig City ordered the temporary closure of a local bakery after its employees were spotted without face masks, Mayor Vico Sotto said on Wednesday, June 24.

Sotto tweeted a photo from the city’s surveillance team dated June 23, showing two employees inside the bakery not wearing face masks. In the caption, the mayor said all the shop’s employees were without face masks.

The bakery’s operations are suspended for a week, from June 23 to June 30, Sotto said. He did not name the establishment.

The mayor added a warning to business owners: “We want you to be able do business smoothly. So please make sure you are following our health protocols.”

"Isipin niyo na lang po – kahit na kumita kayo ngayon, kung mag-spike na naman ang kaso ng Covid, paano na? (Just imagine – even if you make money now, if Covid cases spike later on, then what?) Social distancing. Face masks. Proper hygiene," Sotto said in a similar post on Facebook.

With the coronavirus pandemic still unabated in the country, wearing face masks is mandatory for anyone stepping outside their home. The requirement is especially strict on food businesses.

Many food establishments add safety precautions beyond face masks. Some require their staff to wear face shields, gloves, and other personal protective equipment. Plastic or glass sheets often separate store counters from customers’ queuing area, with sanitizer dispensers at payment or receiving areas.

As of Tuesday afternoon, June 23, the Department of Health has recorded 31,825 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 1,186 deaths, and 8,442 recoveries. The number of new cases reported on Tuesday – 1,150 – was the highest single-day rise in the country’s case count so far. – Rappler.com