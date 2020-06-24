MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Health (DOH) announced that as of Wednesday, June 24, there are now 32,295 confirmed coronavirus cases in the Philippines.

Of the 470 new cases announced on Wednesday, 357 are fresh cases and 113 are late cases.

Fresh cases are positive results released to patients within the last 3 days, and late cases are positive results released 4 days prior or earlier.

There were 214 new recoveries on Wednesday, bringing the total to 8,656. Meanwhile, 18 new deaths, were recorded, raising the total death toll to 1,204.

In recent days, the DOH reported high single-day increases of new coronavirus cases that reached its peak on Tuesday, June 23, at 1,150 new cases.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said that of the active cases, 96.2% or 21,362 are mild cases, and 3.2% or 710 are asymptomatic cases. Vergeire said this indicates high chances of recovery.

Of the active cases, 0.5% or 102 are severe cases, and 0.1% or 23 are critical cases.

Among ASEAN countries, the Philippines, thus far, has the highest rate of active cases and the lowest case recovery rate.

Recent actions

Experts predicted that by the end of June, the total number of cases in the Philippines could reach 40,000, pointing to a still high reproduction number. It indicates the "transmission potential" of a disease.

Using those predictions, experts warned against further easing of quarantine measures in the country.

But the national government is now studying the possible reentry of foreign workers and businessmen who hold permanent or long-term visas to the Philippines.

Metro Manila, the epicenter of the virus in the Philippines, is under general community quarantine until June 30.

Central Visayas, particularly Cebu City, is a new focal point as President Rodrigo Duterte deploys Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu there to evaluate the situation.

Cebu City currently has the highest number of coronavirus cases in the country at 4,449 as of June 24.

Meanwhile, Central Visayas' critical care capacity is already in the "warning zone," according to the health department.

As the country battles the pandemic, Duterte still keeps a focus on terrorism which he said is the "number one in our list."

His rhetoric comes as the enrolled anti-terror bill is weeks away from lapsing into law. The entire country continues to debate the constitutionality of the bill and the threats that it pose to fundamental freedoms. – Rappler.com