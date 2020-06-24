MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Health (DOH) said on Wednesday, June 24, that despite recent high single-day increases of coronavirus cases in the country, most of them are still mild cases.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said Wednesday that of the active cases as of June 23, most or 96.2% are mild cases. This is equivalent to 21,362 cases.

Asymptomatic cases (710) make up 3.2%, while severe cases (102) make up 0.5%. Only 23 or 0.1% are critical cases, according to the DOH.

"Ibig sabihin mataas ang porsyento na makaka recover tayo sa sakit na ito," said Vergeire. (This means that there is a high chance that we will recover from these cases.)

The Philippines recently recorded high single-day increases, which reached its peak at 1,150 on Tuesday, June 23.

Before that, the previous record of highest single-day increase was at 1,046 on May 29.

Among ASEAN countries, the Philippines, thus far, has the highest rate of active cases and the lowest case recovery rate.

The total number of coronavirus cases as of Wednesday reached 32,295, of which 470 were new cases.

Positive signs?

Vergeire reported on Wednesday some positive indications, for example, a "stabilized" increase in cases.

Vergeire said the national daily number of cases has "stabilized" and was actually expected because of the reopening of the economy and the increased capacity in testing.

"Ang pagtaas ay gradual at hind biglaan, ang ibig sabihin po nito ay nakakayanan ng ating current health system ang pagtaas ng mga kasong ito," said Vergeire. (The increase is gradual and not sudden; this means our current health system can accommodate the cases.)

Vergeire said that as of June 20, the Philippines has conducted 594,499 tests, of which 86,191 were done just in the last week.

In the past 7 days, the Philippines has been averaging 12, 348 tests a day.

Vergeire added that the reproduction number of the country has gone from 2 to "close to 1." It means that on the average, one positive coronavirus patient only ends up infecting one other person.

The case fatality rate of the Philippines is at 3.73%.

"Hindi po ito nalalayo sa case fatality rate ng asean na 2.94% at higit po itong mas ababa sa global average na 5.22%," said Vergeire.

(This is not far from the ASEAN rate which is 2.94% and certainly lower than the global average of 5.22%.)

There were 18 new deaths on Wednesday, raising the total death toll to 1,204. – Rappler.com