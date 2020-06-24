MANILA, Philippines – When it comes to developed cities facing the coronavirus pandemic, Iloilo City is one of the undeniable frontrunners.

It was one of the first cities outside Metro Manila to impose a lockdown to limit the virus' spread, and one of the first to call for and set up measures for mass testing.

At the same time, it has successfully delivered social welfare to much of its poorest residents through community kitchens that served meals to almost two million Ilonggos.

The result is undeniable: as of Wednesday, June 24, the city counted only 4 active cases of COVID-19 even as the city had already begun reopening its economy. Because of this, it has repeatedly been dubbed as the "Wakanda" of the Philippines – a reference to the isolated utopian country in the fictional world of the Black Panther universe.

How has its leader steered the city's course to have the desirable results it has today? How will the city continue its relative peace?

Rappler's Rambo Talabong speaks with Iloilo Mayor Jerry Treñas. Watch the interview on Rappler. – Rappler.com