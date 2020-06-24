MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Foreign Affairs counted 27 more Filipinos abroad who were positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases overseas to 8,351 as of Tuesday, June 24.

Four more deaths were listed, raising the death toll to 512.

The confirmed cases include 2,767 Filipinos still undergoing treatment and 5,072 others who already recovered.

The DFA said no new cases or deaths were reported in the Americas or Europe, while the Middle East continued to register the highest number of Filipinos who had the coronavirus.

Cases were spread across 56 countries, after 3 more countries in Asia and the Pacific reported Filipinos infected with the virus. Below is the breakdown of cases per region:

Asia Pacific

16 countries included

Total: 591

Undergoing treatment: 82

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 507

Deaths: 2

Europe

16 countries included

Total: 961

Undergoing treatment: 450

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 417

Deaths: 94

Middle East and Africa

18 countries included

Total: 6,114

Undergoing treatment: 2,087

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 3,775

Deaths: 252

Americas

6 countries included

Total: 685

Undergoing treatment: 148

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 373

Deaths: 164

Of the 8,351 cases, 1,334 have been confirmed by the Philippine Department of Health, which tracks cases based on International Health Regulations from the World Health Organization.

The number of confirmed corona virus cases in the Philippines climbed further to 32,295 on Wednesday. The confirmed cases included 1,204 deaths and 8,656 recoveries.

Worldwide cases surpassed 9.2 million, while the death toll topped 477,000 in over 190 countries and territories. – Rappler.com