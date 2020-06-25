MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines is now playing catch-up in its coronavirus response efforts because the Duterte government "did not act urgently" before the onset of the coronavirus outbreak in the country, Vice President Leni Robredo said on Thursday, June 25.

Robredo made the statement on ANC’s Headstart on Thursday, in response to questions about the government's efforts to address the pandemic. Two days before, the country reported 1,150 new cases in a single day.

“My sense is that we did not act urgently. Kaya nararamdaman natin ngayon ‘yung mga gaps kasi naging complacent tayo at the very start eh (My sense is that we did not act urgently. We're feeling the gaps now because we were complacent at the very start),” the Vice President said.

Robredo recalled how it took weeks for the Philippine government to finally decide to ban all flights from China, where Hubei was the epicenter of the outbreak. The virus has so far infected over 9.3 million all over the world. (READ: Even with coronavirus scare, no mainland Chinese travel ban for now – Duque)

In the Philippines, 32,295 people already tested positive for COVID-19 as of Wednesday, June 24, with 1,204 deaths and 8,656 recoveries.

Robredo also criticized the government for not immediately providing sufficient personal protective equipment (PPEs) to frontliners.

“Finally, noong nag-ECQ (enhanced community quarantine) na tayo, parang walang sense of urgency, halimbawa, in providing PPEs for our frontliners. Ang tingin ko ‘yun ‘yung kaya hanggang ngayon, marami pa tayong kina-catch up instead of sumasabay na tayo doon sa experiences ng iba,” Robredo said, referring to countries that had been proactive in fighting COVID-19 from the get-go.



(Finally, when we were placed under ECQ, there seems to be no sense of urgency, for example, in providing PPEs for our frontliners. I think these are the reasons why until now, we are still playing catch-up instead of being at pace with the experience of others.)

She said the experience of Wuhan in Hubei, China, should have served as an “example” for the Philippines, but the country did not learn its lesson.

Since the pandemic hit, Robredo herself has been busy “filling in the gaps” her office identified in the government’s response to the pandemic. (READ: ‘Not time to keep score’: Robredo focuses on frontliners, not politics)

The Office of the Vice President has primarily focused on assisting frontliners by raising millions worth of funds to provide them with PPEs, test kits, food packs, dormitories for those who have no place to sleep, and even a free shuttle service when the government was not yet finished establishing its own transport system for frontliners.

Months into the pandemic, COVID-19 cases suddenly started spiking in parts of the Visayas, where provinces initially enjoyed few to zero confirmed cases for weeks until the government started implementing the now-suspended Balik Probinsya program.

The Department of Health said Cebu City, Cebu province, Ormoc City, Leyte, Southern Leyte, and Samar are now among the “emerging hotspots” of the COVID-19 pandemic. (READ: E. Visayas lawmakers seek review of ‘Hatid Probinsya’ after spike in coronavirus cases)

A University of the Philippines study predicted that the Philippines may hit 40,000 cases by the end of June if the contagion is not contained. – Rappler.com