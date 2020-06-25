MANILA, Philippines – The Civil Service Commission (CSC) moved further to August 31 the deadline of filing of Statements of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth (SALNs) as required by law from government workers.

In its Resolution No. 2000603 issued on Monday, June 22, the CSC gave public officials and employees two more months from June 30 to file their SALNs with their respective departments, offices, or agencies.

This is in light of the ongoing state of public health emergency due to the coronavirus pandemic, said the commission in a statement on Thursday, June 25.

The original deadline was April 30, but the CSC had earlier moved it to June 30.

The CSC also provided procedures for the online submission of SALNs.

"The CSC also allows online submission of a duly executed SALN provided that the agency has put in place processes and mechanisms to enable or allow online oath taking and the electronic filing of the SALN, and ensure that the SALN electronically filed is verifiable and authentic," said the commission.

Government workers, whether working remotely or physically at their offices, may submit their SALN in PDF format, which will be considered the original copy. The printout will serve as the duplicate original.

For online oath taking of SALNs, an electronic meeting with the administering officer (AO) must take place.

"The declarant shall execute the SALN by affixing electronic/digital signature to the electronic SALN, or wet ink signature to the physical SALN, provided the execution or placing of signature is done within sight of the AO," added the CSC.

"A copy of the original SALN, which refers to its scanned copy, must be transmitted to the AO on the same day via fax or electronic means," the CSC continued. "The AO may use electronic signature or wet ink signature in acknowledging the SALN."

Afterwards, the SALN should be sent back to the declarant, who will provide a copy to the agency's human resource department or office.

The agencies, after collecting all of their employees' SALNs, should submit it to the proper repository agency either physically or electronically. "The office shall exercise only one option in submitting the SALNs, not a combination of both, in order to facilitate centralized recording and monitoring by repository agencies," said the CSC.

Physical submission should follow existing guidelines. In case of electronic submission, the SALNs may be stored and submitted in a USB flash drive or disc storage along with required summaries.

The deadline of submission to repository agencies was also moved further to October 31.

The SALN shows a public official's wealth or net worth, which is computed by getting the total amount of his or her real and personal assets then subtracting the amount of his or her liabilities or debts. All government workers are required to file SALNs, as mandated in Republic Act No. 6713 or the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees. – Rappler.com