MANILA, Philippines – The family of Philippine Military Academy (PMA) Cadet Fourth Class Darwin Dormitorio said they were “dissatisfied” with the Baguio City prosecutors’ resolution indicting 7 suspects but clearing 7 others in the cadet’s hazing which led to his death in September 2019.

“We are relieved that after 9 months, a resolution has finally been issued. We are grateful that the prosecutors concurred with our position regarding the anti-hazing law being applicable in the PMA,” Dexter Dormitorio, the victim’s brother, said in a statement sent to Rappler on Thursday, June 25, a day after the resolution’s release.

“However, our family is dissatisfied with the resolution because the anti-hazing law of 2018 was only selectively and partially applied despite overwhelming evidence supporting our cause against all respondents,” Dormitorio added.

The Baguio City Prosecutor’s Office on Wednesday, June 24, released its resolution indicting PMA cadets Shalimar Imperial and Felix Lumbag Jr, and PMA Station Hospital doctors Captain Flor Apple Apostol, Major Maria Ofelia Beloy and Lieutenant Colonel Ceasar Candelaria for murder.

Imperial and Lumbag allegedly hazed the PMA plebe to the point of killing him, while the Station Hospital doctors were tagged for their alleged negligence that contributed to the cadet’s demise.

Imperial and Lumbag were also indicted for hazing, along with Cadet Third Class Julius Carlo Tadena.

Tadena was also indicted for inflicting less serious physical injuries, while Cadet Second Class Christian Zacarias was indicted for inflicting slight physical injuries on their fellow cadet.

Meanwhile, the prosecutors dismissed murder, hazing and other charges against Cadet First Class Rey Sanopao, Cadet Third Class Rey David John Volante, Cadet Third Class John Vincent Manalo, Major Rex Bolo and Captain Jeffrey Batistiana for lack of probable cause.

The prosecutors also cleared former PMA superintendent Lieutenant General Ronnie Evangelista and former commandant of cadets Brigadier General Bartolome Vicente Bacarro of charges of dereliction of duty, and violating the anti-hazing and anti-torture laws.

“We only yearn for fair justice but at this juncture, we feel like we are already being deprived of it. Right now, we are still reviewing the resolution and we will consider all possible legal options,” Dexter Dormitorio said in his statement.

'Living hell'

Darwin Dormitorio, 20, had been at the PMA barely two months when he was found unconscious in his dormitory before dawn on September 18, 2019. He died at the PMA Station Hospital over an hour later.

A police investigation revealed the cadet’s final days at the military school had been a “living hell” as he was continually harassed, beaten, electrocuted, humiliated, abused, and ultimately killed by some of his upperclassmen.

He had been brought to the Station Hospital for his injuries, but the doctors did not flag his condition.

Entering the PMA and joining the military was the boy’s “lifelong dream,” his family said at the time of his death. His father, Colonel William Dormitorio, is a member of the PMA “Marangal” Class of 1974.

“I would just like to reiterate that our enemy is hazing and not the institution,” Dexter Dormitorio said on Thursday.

The fatal hazing of Darwin Dormitorio rocked the PMA as well as Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Philippine National Police, whose top generals are mostly PMA alumni. The incident exposed the persistence of hazing among cadets despite laws criminalizing it.

Evangelista and Bacarro resigned from their posts out of “command responsibility."

Vice Admiral Allan Ferdinand Cusi, the new PMA superintendent, and the new commandant of cadets Brigadier General Romeo Brawner Jr, vowed reforms and stricter measures to prevent hazing in the Baguio City campus, Fort Gregorio del Pilar. – Rappler.com