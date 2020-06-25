MANILA, Philippines – Following 10 new cases reported, the Department of Foreign Affairs listed a total of 8,361 Filipinos abroad who were positive for the coronavirus on Thursday, June 25.

One more fatality was also counted, raising the death toll to 513.

The confirmed cases included 2,772 Filipinos still being treated for COVID-19 and 5,076 who have already recovered.

The highest number of active cases was seen in the Middle East (2,086), with Europe (456), the Americas (148), and Asia Pacific (82) following. The largest number of deaths was also recorded in the Middle East (253), followed by the Americas (164), Europe (94), then Asia Pacific (2).

Cases were spread across 56 countries, with the following breakdown per region:

Asia-Pacific

16 countries included

Total: 592

Undergoing treatment: 82

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 508

Deaths: 2

Europe

16 countries included

Total: 970

Undergoing treatment: 456

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 420

Deaths: 94

Middle East and Africa

18 countries included

Total: 6,114

Undergoing treatment: 2,086

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 3,775

Deaths: 253

Americas

6 countries included

Total: 685

Undergoing treatment: 148

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 373

Deaths: 164

Of the 8,361 cases, 1,338 have been confirmed by the Philippine Department of Health, which tracks cases based on International Health Regulations from the World Health Organization.

The number of confirmed corona virus cases in the Philippines rose to 33,069 on Thursday, and included 1,212 deaths and 8,910 recoveries.

Worldwide cases surpassed 9.4 million, while the death toll breached 482,000 in over 190 countries and territories. – Rappler.com