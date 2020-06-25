Nearly 8,400 Filipinos abroad positive for coronavirus
MANILA, Philippines – Following 10 new cases reported, the Department of Foreign Affairs listed a total of 8,361 Filipinos abroad who were positive for the coronavirus on Thursday, June 25.
One more fatality was also counted, raising the death toll to 513.
The confirmed cases included 2,772 Filipinos still being treated for COVID-19 and 5,076 who have already recovered.
The highest number of active cases was seen in the Middle East (2,086), with Europe (456), the Americas (148), and Asia Pacific (82) following. The largest number of deaths was also recorded in the Middle East (253), followed by the Americas (164), Europe (94), then Asia Pacific (2).
Cases were spread across 56 countries, with the following breakdown per region:
Asia-Pacific
16 countries included
- Total: 592
- Undergoing treatment: 82
- Recovered or discharged from hospital: 508
- Deaths: 2
Europe
16 countries included
- Total: 970
- Undergoing treatment: 456
- Recovered or discharged from hospital: 420
- Deaths: 94
Middle East and Africa
18 countries included
- Total: 6,114
- Undergoing treatment: 2,086
- Recovered or discharged from hospital: 3,775
- Deaths: 253
Americas
6 countries included
- Total: 685
- Undergoing treatment: 148
- Recovered or discharged from hospital: 373
- Deaths: 164
Of the 8,361 cases, 1,338 have been confirmed by the Philippine Department of Health, which tracks cases based on International Health Regulations from the World Health Organization.
The number of confirmed corona virus cases in the Philippines rose to 33,069 on Thursday, and included 1,212 deaths and 8,910 recoveries.
Worldwide cases surpassed 9.4 million, while the death toll breached 482,000 in over 190 countries and territories. – Rappler.com