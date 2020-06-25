MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday, June 25, signed into law a measure requiring Good Manners and Right Conduct (GMRC) and Values Education subjects to be taught from kindergarten to senior high school.

Duterte signed Republic Act 11476 or the GMRC and Values Education Act which institutionalized a comprehensive GMRC and Values Education program in the K-12 curriculum.

According to the new law, "GMRC shall be taught from Grade 1 to 6 as a separate subject with the same time allotment as other subjects, and shall be integrated in the daily learning activities in the kindergarten level."

For Grades 7 to 10, Values Education will be taught as a separate subject with the same time allotment as other core subjects. Meanwhile, it will be integrated into the teaching of subjects for Grades 11 and 12.

GMRC was removed as a regular subject when K-12 curriculum was implemented in 2013. This was only integrated in other subjects.

"The new law strengthens learners' character development and values formation even as the basic education system enters the new normal because of the COVID-19 pandemic," said Senator Sherwin Gatchalian, who chairs the Senate Basic Education Committee.

Pasig City Representative Roman Romulo, who chairs the House Committee on Basic Education and Culture, hailed the passage of the GMRC bill.

"Through this measure the basic tenets of good manners and right conduct such as caring for oneself, giving concern for others, according proper respect to people, upholding discipline and order, and cultivating sincerity, honesty, obedience, and above all, love for country will once again be inculcated in our youth," Romulo said.

Below is the copy of the law:



1593078177599208.mp4 by Rappler on Scribd

