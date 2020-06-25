MANILA, Philippines – The local government of General Trias in Cavite confirmed on Thursday, June 25, that 14 police officers in the city recently tested positive for the coronavirus.

The police officers were admitted to a local isolation facility in Barangay Santiago. The city health office is currently conducting contact tracing in the police office.

General Trias police chief Lieutenant Colonel Marlo Solero has requested the Cavite Police Provincial Office for augmentation force to maintain the peace and order in the city.

"Issuance of travel pass and police clearance from local police are [temporarily] suspended while we are preparing for online application system in the coming week," Solero said.

The city government on Thursday urged the public to strictly follow health protocols, such as physical distancing, wearing of face masks, regular handwashing, and staying at home except when going out for essential goods and services, or working in allowed industries.

General Trias recorded 10 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, bringing the city's total to 54 cases. Of the 54 cases, 24 are active cases, 25 have recovered, and 5 have died.

The total figure does not yet include the 14 police officers because the city health office "is still validating their place of residence."

Nationwide, the Philippines has a total of 33,069 coronavirus cases, with 1,212 deaths and 8,910 recoveries.

Also on Thursday, 660 cops in the cities of Angeles and Mabalacat in Pampanga were to undergo testing for the novel coronavirus after 22 rookies were confirmed positive. – Rappler.com