ZAMBOANGA DEL NORTE, Philippines –The Philippine National Police Integrity, Monitoring and Enforcement Group (PNP-IMEG) in Mindanao arrested the police chief of Godod town in this province for alleged extortion during an entrapment operation on Thursday, June 25.

A report from Police Regional Command 9 in Zamboanga City identified the arrested officer as Captain Haran Ulah. He was detained at the Zamboanga del Norte Police Provincial Office (ZNPPO) at Camp Hamac in Dipolog City.

The lead unit in the entrapment operation was PNP-IMEG in Mindanao headed by Lieutenant Colonel Joshua Alejandro, augmented by a ZNPPO team.

The police report said that on May 29, Ulah allegedly demanded P10,000 from Jose Abarca, a school teacher at Sarawagan Elementary School, as “protection money” for Abarca’s supposed “treasure hunting operations” in Sitio Riverside, Barangay Raba in Godod.

Ulah reportedly told Abarca that if he paid the protection money, police would not raid his treasure hunting operations and workers would not be arrested.

Unknown to Ulah, Abarca sought the help of police who planned the entrapment. The IMEG instructed Abarca to give the polic chief P5,000 advance payment in marked bills.

When Abarca handed the marked money to Ulah at about 4 pm on June 25, members of IMEG arrested the surprised Godod police chief.

The police recovered from Ulah the marked money, his government-issued M16 rifle and 45 caliber pistol, and two cellular phones.

Ulah will be charged with robbery and extortion, the police report said.

In March, PNP-IMEG agents arrested the police chief of Argao town in Cebu for allowing two female drug detainees to sleep in his office and his room at the police station. – Rappler.com