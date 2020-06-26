MANILA, Philippines – The government's coronavirus task force has allowed visits to cemeteries in general community quarantine (GCQ) areas, but only in groups of 10.

At a virtual briefing on Friday, June 26, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque, who is also spokesperson of the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases, said that the IATF approved the new guidelines for GCQ areas.

"Nagdagdag din ng bagong provision ang IATF kung saan pinayagan ang pagdalaw sa open memorial park at sementeryo pero hindi dapat ito lumagpas ng 10 bawat grupo (The IATF added a new provision where visits to open memorial parks and cemeteries are allowed but these should be limited to 10 persons per group)," said Roque.

Roque said that they leave the decision on the total number of people visiting at a time to the management of the memorial parks.

Apart from cemeteries, the recently issued IATF Resolution No. 48 allowed restaurants and cafes in hotels and clubhouses to operate until 9 pm at 30% capacity, subject to health protocols.

Startng June, the IATF eased quarantine restrictions in Metro Manila and majority of the areas in the Philippines.

President Rodrigo Duterte has yet to announce the government's decision on new quarantine protocols after June 30.

The country recorded over 33,000 coronavirus cases on Thursday, June 25. COVID-19 patients in Central Visayas continued to increase in the past weeks, as Cebu province is poised to be the second coronavirus hotspot, after Metro Manila. – Rappler.com