MANILA, Philippines – The number of coronavirus cases in the country breached 34,000, as the Department of Health reported over a thousand new cases on Friday, June 26.

The DOH confirmed 1,006 new COVID-19 cases nationwide, bringing the total to 34,073.

Of the new cases, 788 are "fresh cases" or results that were released to patients within the last 3 days, while the other 218 are late cases or those released over 4 days.

At least 379 or more than a third of the total new cases came from Metro Manila – the region with the most cases and highest number of active cases. The DOH said 258 more patients tested positive for the virus in Central Visayas.

The DOH also reported that 12 more people who died of COVID-19, raising the nationwide death toll to 1,224.

Recoveries, meanwhile, breached 9,000 today, as 274 more patients recovered from the disease. The total recoveries are now at 9,182.

This is the second time this week that fresh cases numbered more than a thousand. On Tuesday, June 23, the DOH reported the highest single-day increase of 1,150 new cases. Experts projected that cases may reach 40,000 by June 30 as the government eases quarantine restrictions.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said on Friday that the Inter-Agency Task Force already had recommendations on the quarantine classifications post-June. He said that local governments would be informed first about the proposed classification for their respective areas so they could appeal it.

"Nagkaroon po siyempre ng rekomendasyon kung ano ang magiging applicable quarantine restrictions sa iba’t ibang mga lugar sa Pilipinas, pero ito po ay pinagbibigay-alam muna sa mga LGUs para kung gusto po nila mag-apela," Roque said.

(There are recommendations on the applicable quarantine restrictinos in different areras in the Philippines, but the LGUs will be informed first so they can appeal.)

The IATF will prepare the final list for approval of the President, who will announce his decision on these recommendations by June 29, Roque said.

Starting June, the President eased quarantine restrictions in Metro Manila and a majority of the areas nationwide.

Only Cebu City is currently under the enhanced community quarantine while Talisay City is under the modified ECQ. Both cities are in Cebu province in the Central Visayas region where virus cases are increasing.

Central Visayas' critical care capacity is already in the "warning zone," according to the health department. – Rappler.com