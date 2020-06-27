MANILA, Philippines – Police arrested an army reservist and two others in a drug buy-bust in Quezon City on Saturday, June 27.

Private First Class Omar Pagawayan is facing charges of violation of the Dangerous Drugs Act, usurpation of authority or official functions and illegal use of uniforms or insigna, the Joint Task Force National Capital Region (JTF-NCR) confirmed on Saturday.

Pagawayan was arrested wearing a JTF-NCR uniform.

JTF-NCR Spokesperson First Lieutenant Arrianne Bichara said Pagawayan was wearing his uniform without authority since his voluntary duty was terminated on June 15.

"Pagayawan is under the National Capital Region Regional Community Defense Group (NCRRCDG) and not an organic personnel of the JTF NCR," said Bichara.

"He previously rendered voluntary duty in Pasay City during the COVID 19 Pandemic but his duty has been terminated on 15 June 2020," Bichara added.

The Philippine Army said it will investigate the issue.

"If found guilty, he will be expelled from the service," said Army Spokesperson Colonel Ramon Zagala.

"We hold all our personnel, whether active soldiers or reservists, to the highest standards of military discipline and professionalism," Zagala added. – Rappler.com